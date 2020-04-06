|
|
Howard J. Hurttgam, age 96 of New Baltimore, Michigan, died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born July 16, 1923 in Bruce Township to the late Herbert T. and Laura E. Saal Hurttgam. Survived by children Mark, John, and Jane Hurttgam, grandson Benjamin Hurttgam, nieces Laura Hummel, Patricia (Ed) Podolan, Velora (Eric) Middleton, and Debbie (Bob) Earle, and nephew William Hummel. Preceded by wife of 54 years Frances Imogene Hurttgam, niece Linda Hummel, infant brother Herbert Jr., and sister Leona Hummel. Visitation Wednesday, 1-6 p.m. the time of services at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens. Burial Thursday at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers contributions to Christ Lutheran Church, New Baltimore. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2020