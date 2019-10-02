The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Hubert "Hub" Kraemer

Hubert "Hub" Kraemer Obituary
Hubert "Hub" Kraemer, age 86, passed away on October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Luczak). Loving father of David (Stephanie), Jeffrey (Janette) and Valerie (Roy) Schimmel. Proud grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Clement (Doris) Kraemer. Hub was preceded in death by ten siblings. He was a great family man and loved his family above all else. He was "Mr. Fix-it" for all who needed him. He loved to fish and be in his boat whenever he could. Hub served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Visitation Friday 2 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. He will lie in state Saturday 9:30 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Twp. Memorials appreciated to Lewy Body Dementia Association OR Interfaith Caregivers. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 3, 2019
