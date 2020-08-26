1/1
Imogene Ruth "Doll" (Grambow) LePoudre
93, of Eastpointe, MI passed away August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerard "Jerry" LePoudre. Dear mother of Bonny (Rick) Shingledecker, Susan (Ray) Kaiser, Julie (Tony) Pagano and Mark LePoudre. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of eight. Her faith in the Lord brought much peace and comfort to her life. A viewing will be held at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mt. Clemens on August 29, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 23000 Gratiot Ave. Eastpointe, August 29, 2020, in state at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Peters Lutheran Church, Eastpointe. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please see www.kaatzfunerals.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
