Schwark, Irma Jane, age 90, a resident of Macomb, Michigan died Friday, August 9, 2019. Born August 6, 1929 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Arthur and Gertrude Logie Alwardt. Lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Township. Survived by children, Jane (Mike) Fisher, John (Darlene) Schwark, Diane (John) Donahue, Bridget Schwark (Joe), Lisa Trombley, son-in-law Dennis Hoeg, grandchildren, Lindsay Fisher, Kelsey (Andrew) Everly, Haley (Korey) Cook, Eric Schwark, Sarah Trombley, great granddaughter Ava Dawn Everly, and niece Lou Ann Hood. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Robert J. Schwark, daughter Dawn Hoeg, granddaughter Megan Schwark, sister Marjorie Johnson and niece Jeri Lynn Schonkaes. Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Funeral services Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am (instate 10:30 am) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township, Michigan. Burial Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan. Contributions may be addressed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 12, 2019