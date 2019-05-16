The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Schurig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma M. (Deierlein) Schurig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irma M. (Deierlein) Schurig Obituary
Age 99, Lifelong resident of Fraser, died peacefully May 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Arnold; dearest mother of Gregory (June) Schurig, Douglas (Donna) Schurig, Cynthia (Ron) Farthing and Janis (Jim) Pompo; cherished grandmother of nine adored grandchildren and five beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser on Sunday from 2pm - 8pm. A funeral will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Monday at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to St. John Lutheran Church of Fraser.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
Download Now