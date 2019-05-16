|
|
Age 99, Lifelong resident of Fraser, died peacefully May 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Arnold; dearest mother of Gregory (June) Schurig, Douglas (Donna) Schurig, Cynthia (Ron) Farthing and Janis (Jim) Pompo; cherished grandmother of nine adored grandchildren and five beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser on Sunday from 2pm - 8pm. A funeral will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Monday at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to St. John Lutheran Church of Fraser.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 17, 2019