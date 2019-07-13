|
Calabro, Jack C. "Jackie" Jr. age 72, October 28, 1946 - July 5, 2019, of Macomb Twp, Michigan passed away peacefully in his sister home on July 5, 2019. He is survived by his Son Mark, Jeffery (Michelle) Calabro, and his Sister Mary Ann Calabro. He had many cousins and a dear friend who was like a sister to him, Sandy Squillace. Jackie was predeceased by his dear parents, Jack A. Calabro Sr. & Constance (nee: Lopez) Calabro. Also predeceased by his oldest sister Geraldine Marie, (Infant) sister Jacqueline Marie and baby Brother Francis A. Calabro. Grandmother Girolimia Calabro, Jackie was the first born grandson of Pete & Mary Lopez of West Virginia. He enjoyed cooking, and had owned a couple of Pizzeria as well a Family style Restaurant. His love of Pizza making was taught to him by his late Aunt Theresa Lopez of W.VA. at a young age. His last job working part time was with Walmart where he worked in the garden center and produce area. As a young boy Jackie learned how to Tap dance and Modern Jazz along with his sister Geraldine at Mr. Fortuna Dance Studio in Detroit. Dancing was one of his biggest loves, which he enjoyed at every family gathering. He also enjoyed being one of boys hanging out with his Uncle Frank and Late Pete, Babe (Louie) Lopez as well enjoy playing cards with his Uncles on the weekends, and always liked having money in his pocket. Jack enjoyed life at his fullest, and making people laugh. Jackie took great pleasure working around his mobile home inside and out... He took great pride while working in his garden along with tending to his many flower beds. The joy of Jackie's life was his devoted little baby boy ChaChi who was always at his side when at home and right at his side to the end. Also his other friendly furry friend Ollie. He will be dearly missed by his family, dogs, and especially by his sister fats! Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to ,
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 14, 2019