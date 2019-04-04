|
|
of Clinton Township, passed away on April 3, 2019, at the age of 82. Jack is the cherished husband of 29 years of Kay Bova; the loving father of Terry (Kurt) Meier, Geralynn Hubert, and John (Aimee) Bova; the beloved grandfather of Scott (Jordan) Meier, Shannon (Tyler) Seehafer, Sara (Joe) Gehart, Adam Hubert, Adrian (Melissa Jankowski) DiMartino, Amy Hubert, and Avo Bova; the dear great-grandfather of Kalayla, Kya, Christian, Jade, and Tye; the loving brother of Rosalie Jones. Visitation on Saturday, April 6, at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to the s Project. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2019