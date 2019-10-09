|
|
Jack R. Nichols, 81 of Harrison Twp. passed Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Jack served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division FROM 61-64. He retired from Chrysler in 2000 after more than 30 years. Survivors include his children David (Nicole) Nichols, Sheila (Darren) Nichols, Frank (Robin) Nichols, and Tracie (LeDon) Clayborn, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Vera (Stambaugh) Nichols and wife Constance “Connie” (Wyland). Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens. Funeral services Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. (visitation starting at 10 a.m.) in the funeral home. Contributions to the Drew Crew Charitable Organization, Box 772, Walled Lake, MI 48390 or online at www.thedrewcrew.org. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019