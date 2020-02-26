|
John "Jack" Bernard Robertson, age 81, of Clinton Twp., passed away on February 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Detroit’s Aero Mechanics High School at Detroit City Airport, then served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1960. Jack had a lifetime love of aviation and automobiles. He was a licensed pilot and a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He also participated in various hot rod automobile associations in the Mt. Clemens area. With quick wit and wisdom, Jack was a valued member of the neighborhood and a friend to all. However, his primary love was his family. He leaves behind devoted wife of 59 years, Ellen Marie, children; Michael John (Robin) Robertson, Gary Robert Robertson, Krystal Marie Robertson, proud grandfather to Jacquelyn and Michelle, great-grandfather to Kahlan and Ferryn, sister, Susan (Peter) Jeskie and beloved uncle to many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Robertson, sister, Barbara Holke, and his beloved Aunt Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital Cancer Center. The family wishes to thank the nurses on the 6th floor for their care and compassion. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Anchor Bay Cremation Services – Chesterfield.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020