The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline J. Clark


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline J. Clark Obituary
Jacqueline J. Clark of St. Clair Shores passed away February 27, 2020. Jacqueline was born March 1, 1932 in Detroit to her late parents Earl and Amanda. She is the loving wife of Ray for 70 years; beloved mother of Joyce and sister of Lorraine (David) Hillyard and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was a broker and owner of R.J Clark Real Estate for many years. She worked for the city of East Detroit where she started in payroll and retired as the City Assessor. Visitation Monday, March 2, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10 a.m. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI 48081.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -