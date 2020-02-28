|
Jacqueline J. Clark of St. Clair Shores passed away February 27, 2020. Jacqueline was born March 1, 1932 in Detroit to her late parents Earl and Amanda. She is the loving wife of Ray for 70 years; beloved mother of Joyce and sister of Lorraine (David) Hillyard and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was a broker and owner of R.J Clark Real Estate for many years. She worked for the city of East Detroit where she started in payroll and retired as the City Assessor. Visitation Monday, March 2, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10 a.m. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI 48081.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020