|
|
Loman, Jae Lynne, age 67, passed away November 21, 2019 in Kalkaska, Michigan. She was born December 4, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to Walter & La Paloma (Cassells) Frank. Jae retired from GM in 2018 as a Design Engineer. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Jae enjoyed crafts; cake decorating and floral arranging to name a few. She was a member of the Ives Train Society. Jae and Jerry loved to try their luck at the casino. Jae is survived by her husband of 47 years and high school sweetheart, Jerry Loman. Their children, Jaeson (Linda) Loman, Jeriann (Jim) Keyes, Jaron (Laurie) Loman; grandchildren, Destiney, Lauren, Janelle, Jaela, Jimmy, Layelle, Jax, and Jaronson; her mother, La Paloma Frank; mother-in-law, Dorothy Loman; brother, Stacey (Gail) Frank; many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and an Aunt Estrella Richter. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Frank; and siblings, Lonnie Czerwiec and Korey Frank. Visitation for Jae will be Tuesday, November 26, from 2-8pm. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 27, 10:30am at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Donations can be made in Jae’s memory to the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 26, 2019