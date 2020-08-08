1/1
James A. Rich Sr.
James A. Rich, Sr., age 80, of St. Clair Shores, Mich., went home to be with the Lord, May 2, 2020. He was born August 29, 1939, in Deckerville, Mi., to the late Earl and Bertha Rich. James is survived by his loving wife, Myrna. They were married 61 years ago at James Conley Air Force Base, Waco, Texas, where they both were stationed. James is also survived by his sons James Jr., Richard David (Julie), a daughter, Sandra Denise (Tom), his grandchildren who adored him, Justine, Roger (Paciance), Ann, Shelby, Steven, Haley, and great grandson, Isaiah. He also has a brother, Carl (Donna), sister, Beulah and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Macomb Church, 17051 24 Mile Road, Macomb, Mi. located at the corners of 24 and Romeo Plank Roads. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Service 11 a.m.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
