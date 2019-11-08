|
|
James Aubrey Stephens, 1939-2019, passed away October 16, at home after a year long illness. He is survived by his wife Gail (Trewern-Maletski) and two children, Erika (Ed) Goodgine and Christopher. He also has two grandchildren Hayley and Paige Goodgine. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Carole Robin, Duane Maletski and Keith Maletski (Brandy), and their children Matt and Sara Robin, Jeff Maletski and his son Gage, and Brendan and Lauren Maletski. Also surviving is his first wife Gaye. He was predeceased by his two brothers Charles (Chuck) and Thomas (Tom), Tom’s wife Mary, and daughter Gloria also survive. Jim graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1957 and attended U of M. He was a lifelong fan of motorcycles and set a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1966. He was employed at Chevy Gear & Axle for many years and also worked at the same plant when American Axle took it over. Jim was cremated. There are no plans for a service at this time.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019