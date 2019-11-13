|
|
James Barta, age 94, November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Former husband of the late Wanda. Dear father of Melissa (Vern) Harp, James (Alice) Barta, John Barta, Alex Barta. Grandfather of Nicholas (Amiee) Christensen, Michael (Karen) Christensen, Jared Christensen. Great-grandfather of Miles, Aurora, Sloan, Casey, Scarlett. Brother of the late Stephen Barta, Angela (the late Frank) Schiavulli, the late Anne (the late John) Tulak. James is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 14, 2019