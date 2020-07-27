July 23, 2020. Age 67. Proud and loving father of Kara, Aaron, Steven, Alex and Michael Cumming. Dear brother of Nancy Cumming, Joyce Jones (Doug), Janice Damm (the late Gary), Patti Westra (Vince), Greg Cumming (Jane), Kathy Ross (Brian) and the late Carol Cumming. Also survived by his loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim Cumming: Father. Friend. Provider. Boss. Visitation Friday 3-8pm and Saturday 9am until time of 11am funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the American Lung Association
are appreciated. (www.lung.org
). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com