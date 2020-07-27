1/1
James Bruce "Jim" Cumming
July 23, 2020. Age 67. Proud and loving father of Kara, Aaron, Steven, Alex and Michael Cumming. Dear brother of Nancy Cumming, Joyce Jones (Doug), Janice Damm (the late Gary), Patti Westra (Vince), Greg Cumming (Jane), Kathy Ross (Brian) and the late Carol Cumming. Also survived by his loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim Cumming: Father. Friend. Provider. Boss. Visitation Friday 3-8pm and Saturday 9am until time of 11am funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the American Lung Association are appreciated. (www.lung.org). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
