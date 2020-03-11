|
James C. Moncher, Sr., 86, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Center Line, MI on September 2, 1933 to Angelo and Rose (Mich) Moncher. James married Elizabeth Smilnak on July 6, 1957 and together they raised 4 children. He graduated from Busch High School in 1952 and later became a Food Broker, retiring in 1995. James is survived by his cherished wife, Betty; children, Susan (Ira) Fowler Jr., James (Danine), Dan and Frank (Elizabeth); 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Adeline Luginski and brothers Lou and Frank Moncher. Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. conducted by the Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Post 639 followed by a Vespers Service at Corpus Christi University Parish at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Ravine Cemetery in Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi University Parish, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Catholic War Veterans or Heroes in Action. Condolences to:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2020