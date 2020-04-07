|
|
James C. Nelson, born in Detroit, Michigan on January 4, 1935, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2020. He was 85 years old. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Nelson (nee Schwass) for 59 years. Cherished father of his children Suzanne, James and Pamela Nelson. Proud Grandfather of Benjamin Nelson (Abbie). Predeceased by his mother Marie Nelson, brother Gene Nelson and sister June Lang. He is survived by his twin sister Joan Rippel and niece Patricia Rojas. At 16, James quit high school and went to work at Michigan (Ma) Bell in downtown Detroit as a mail boy distributing to the downtown offices to help support his family. At 18, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving 4 years at the end of the Korean War. Upon completing his service to his country, he returned to Michigan Bell, and rose through the ranks from Telephone Installer to Engineer, retiring after 34 years of service in 1985. He was a self-taught carpenter, builder, plumber, electrician and all around Mr. Fix-it. He was always available to help family, friends, and neighbors in their time of need. James belonged to Christ Lutheran Church in Warren, Mi. He was an avid supporter of the . Memorials to either Christ Lutheran Church or the are welcomed. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 8, 2020