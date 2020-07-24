1/1
James David (Jimbo) Ziehm
1948 - 2020
James (Jimbo) David Ziehm - 11/03/1948 - 7/10/2020. Man of many skills fabricated many things and loved to help others. He's remembered for his quick wits, humor and his ability to get everyone's attention. He loved his flow-bee, Chevy vans, shooting squirrels, hunting, camping, canoeing, atv's and telling it like it is. He had a list of one liners that was a mile long. His love and knowledge of freighters is unmatched but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of the 2020 election and the possibility of Joe Biden becoming president, he decided to let the Lord take his life. He is survived by his two sons Matt and Mike of New Baltimore, granddaughter Kaylyn and brother Fritz of Chesterfield. Preceded in death by his parents Don and Anne, brothers Alan and Dennis. A celebration of life will be held on August 7, 2020 in Chesterfield.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 24, 2020
Love ya buddy!! Good times! Learned alot and you did a good job. Will always remember the good times!!
Matt
Son
