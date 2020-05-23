James Edgar Weber, age 83 of Macomb, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Jim was born on December 25, 1936 to Edgar and Hilda Weber in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. At the age of 18, fate would bring him to Immanuel Lutheran Church where he would meet the love of his life, Linda Stuart. The two of them instantly hit it off, and after five years of dating, married at the same church. During this time, Jim proudly joined the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Once home from the military, Jim joined the team at Macomb Daily. Jim was proud of his work, and the friendships that he made along the way. After 43 years of dedication, Jim retired. In Jim’s free time, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, travel with Linda, tinker around the yard, listen to Tiger baseball and took pictures to “document” his life. Jim was a generous, soft-spoken soul who always took time to appreciate people’s interest, teaching and mentoring anyone who wanted to listen. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and great grandfather. He was a friend to all that chose to know him. Devoted husband of 60 years to Linda Weber; cherished father of Michael (Wendy) James Weber, Steven James Weber, and Debra June Wheeler; dear grandfather of Jacob and Maddison Weber, Aaron, Brenden, and Natalie Wheeler; loved great grandfather of Max Weber; beloved brother of Phyllis (Phil) Kuehn. Visitation and Funeral will be private to the family. Burial will take place at Clinton Grove Cemetery.



