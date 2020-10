Or Copy this URL to Share

James Edward Peltier, 77, of Mount Clemens, passed away on October 11, 2020. He was a life time member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Mount Clemens. He retired from Johns Lumber after 46 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Diane (Ferdig); children, Jane (Peter), Julie (John), James (Michelle), Thomas, Wendy, Andrea (Francis); 17 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Barney and Grace Peltier.



