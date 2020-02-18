|
We are saddened to announce the passing of James F. Kraft, D.C., 82, of Warren MI, peacefully at home in the presence of his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Janet Kraft (Ayers), four sons- James (Karen), Paul, Steven (Heather), Mark and eight grandchildren- Robert, Olivia, Grace, William, Christian, Claira, Andrew, and Austen. He was a loving husband and respected father who always made his family a priority. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, hunting, and skiing. He especially enjoyed yacht racing with his boys, winning hundreds of races in his career in one design series racing as well as many Mackinac races. As a Doctor of Chiropractic, he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1961, a Chiropractic career spanning 50 years, loved by his patients, and caring for many thousands of people. He was remembered for the saying, "Let's get to work", as his hard work made him very successful in every aspect of his life. He worked hard and played hard. He was a humble and happy man that was thankful for everything that God gave to him in his life. He loved and lived life. He will be greatly missed as he was one of a kind. His funeral will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Troy officiated by Father Jacob VanAssche on Friday, February 21 at 9 am. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery following the Church service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 20, 2020