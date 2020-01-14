|
James F. Krauseneck passed away at the age of 94 on December 1, 2019. He was born in Mt. Clemens where he and his brother Harold took over Krausenecks Carpet and Drapery business when their father, Harold died in 1949. Jim’s grandfather, F.W. Krauseneck had purchased an interest in the business, then a department store, from his uncle E.J. Olde in 1880 and became the sole owner in 1901. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Pauline in 2009. They moved out to the Pacific Northwest when Jim retired to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his daughter Mary Ann, son Jim, 4 grandchildren and 5 great granddaughters.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 15, 2020