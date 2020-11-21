1/1
James H. Ullrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Ullrich, age 93, a lifelong Mt. Clemens resident passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born January 15, 1927 in Mt. Clemens to the late Jacob and Edythe Calvert Ullrich. Served in the United States Army, retired CPA, member of First Presbyterian Church, Mt. Clemens Kiwanis Club, and the Old Crowd. Survived by children, Jay Ullrich, Kevin (Julia) Ullrich, Lisa Furton, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded by wife Beverly and sisters Thelma Ullrich and Virginia McKechnie. Cremation services entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. A Memorial Service will be announced. Contributions to the Mt. Clemens Kiwanis Club or First Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved