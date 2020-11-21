James H. Ullrich, age 93, a lifelong Mt. Clemens resident passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born January 15, 1927 in Mt. Clemens to the late Jacob and Edythe Calvert Ullrich. Served in the United States Army, retired CPA, member of First Presbyterian Church, Mt. Clemens Kiwanis Club, and the Old Crowd. Survived by children, Jay Ullrich, Kevin (Julia) Ullrich, Lisa Furton, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded by wife Beverly and sisters Thelma Ullrich and Virginia McKechnie. Cremation services entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. A Memorial Service will be announced. Contributions to the Mt. Clemens Kiwanis Club or First Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com