James Holman, age 91 of Clinton Twp., died on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria for almost 64 years. Dear father of Cindy Payne, Nancy (Steve) Weber, Gloria (Freddie) Severini, Jim (Nicolette), Joe (Tammy), Selena (Michael) Hodges, Scott (Nancy O’Meara) and Michael (Dawn). Loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren; Colin, Chad, Lindsay, Lauren, Michael, Kyle, Joey, Peyton, James, Tyler, Tessa, Trey, Courtney, Nicholas, Jordan, Chelsea, Cameron, Gabe and Ben. Brother of Larry (Mary) Cross, Carol (Bob) Pantea and late Violet (late Lee) Novak. Jim was a proud, honorably discharged army veteran having served in Korea. He had worked for the Macomb County Road Commission for 30 Years. Jim loved family and everyone was his friend. He loved his farm, his garden, hunting, cooking and most of all cards, especially euchre and pinochle. A memorial is planned for a later date. Memorials to the appreciated. To light a candle or share a memory vist:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2020