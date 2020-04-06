Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Holman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Holman Obituary
James Holman, age 91 of Clinton Twp., died on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria for almost 64 years. Dear father of Cindy Payne, Nancy (Steve) Weber, Gloria (Freddie) Severini, Jim (Nicolette), Joe (Tammy), Selena (Michael) Hodges, Scott (Nancy O’Meara) and Michael (Dawn). Loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren; Colin, Chad, Lindsay, Lauren, Michael, Kyle, Joey, Peyton, James, Tyler, Tessa, Trey, Courtney, Nicholas, Jordan, Chelsea, Cameron, Gabe and Ben. Brother of Larry (Mary) Cross, Carol (Bob) Pantea and late Violet (late Lee) Novak. Jim was a proud, honorably discharged army veteran having served in Korea. He had worked for the Macomb County Road Commission for 30 Years. Jim loved family and everyone was his friend. He loved his farm, his garden, hunting, cooking and most of all cards, especially euchre and pinochle. A memorial is planned for a later date. Memorials to the appreciated. To light a candle or share a memory vist:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -