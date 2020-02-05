Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Reling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Reling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Reling Obituary
James J. Reling, age 93 of Macomb and previously of Chesterfield passed away February 3, 2020. James served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Gabriel Richard Council. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Loving father of James (Ann), Patrick, Christine (Chuck) Pedick, Theresa Jellison, Keith (Bridgit), Alan (Jacki), Kathleen (Dave) Cummings and Gerald (Lana). Dear grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of Edward. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -