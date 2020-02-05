|
James J. Reling, age 93 of Macomb and previously of Chesterfield passed away February 3, 2020. James served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Gabriel Richard Council. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Loving father of James (Ann), Patrick, Christine (Chuck) Pedick, Theresa Jellison, Keith (Bridgit), Alan (Jacki), Kathleen (Dave) Cummings and Gerald (Lana). Dear grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of Edward. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 9, 2020