James L. Boyd Jr. of Shelby Township passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 85 years. James is survived by his children, Linda (John) Geer, James (Tanya) Boyd III, Jeff (Debra) Weishaar, Joseph (Mary) Weishaar, Edward (Rhonda) Weishaar, and David (Pam) Weishaar; 20 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. James was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn; Second wife Carolann; siblings, John Fugate and Wanda Scharnhorst. Visitation will be held on July 8, 2019 from 4-8p.m. and July 9, 2019 from 2-8p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral will take place at 11a.m. on July 10, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Worship Center, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb with an instate time of 10a.m. The burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to Disabled Veterans or the wishes of the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 8, 2019