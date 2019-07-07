Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Boyd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Boyd Jr. Obituary
James L. Boyd Jr. of Shelby Township passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 85 years. James is survived by his children, Linda (John) Geer, James (Tanya) Boyd III, Jeff (Debra) Weishaar, Joseph (Mary) Weishaar, Edward (Rhonda) Weishaar, and David (Pam) Weishaar; 20 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. James was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn; Second wife Carolann; siblings, John Fugate and Wanda Scharnhorst. Visitation will be held on July 8, 2019 from 4-8p.m. and July 9, 2019 from 2-8p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral will take place at 11a.m. on July 10, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Worship Center, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb with an instate time of 10a.m. The burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to Disabled Veterans or the wishes of the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.