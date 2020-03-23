|
|
James M Grimes, Macomb- Age 44 passed away after a short illness on March 21, 2020. Beloved Son of James E. and Maryan Grimes. Jim is survived by his spouse, Courtney (Langbeen) Grimes and their children Brady and Lila. Dear brother of Leslie Phelan (Peter). Also survived by in-laws Lou and Karen Langbeen, Kerrie Whalen (John), Dan Langbeen (Kristyn) nieces (Alexa Whalen), nephews (Evan, Andrew Whalen and Trevor Langbeen) and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jimmy attended Albion College and was a proud member of the 1994 National Championship Football Team. He was an avid fan of University of Michigan Football attending many Tailgates and Games in Ann Arbor. Jim loved attending Brady’s sporting events and Lila’s Cheer Competitions and was very proud of their accomplishments in the classroom. He was fond of The Rainbow Connection and generously hosted numerous Fundraisers for the children’s’ charity. He was a gregarious person and loved golfing and boating with his family and friends who were plentiful. As Lila said “my dad knows everybody”. Jim was a sales account executive for a number of auto parts manufacturing companies during his career. He was a natural born salesman and his affable personality served him well. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Family requests donations in Jim’s memory be made for the children’s education. Checks should be made out to: Courtney B Grimes, C/O Huntington Bank, 39840 Bridgeview, Harrison Twp. MI 48045. Donations will be forwarded to Brady and Lila’s Michigan Education Savings Program accounts.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 24, 2020