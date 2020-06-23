James M. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Nelson, Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age 66. Formerly of Warren, MI. Beloved father of Taryn (Josef)Kotermanski, Carrie Nelson and Jana (fiancée David Warren) Nelson. Cherished grandfather of Presley Kotermanski. Dear son of the late Melvin and Hazel Nelson. Dear brother of Gail (Mike) Anderson. Mother of his children, Sarah Anderson and her husband Scott Anderson. He also enjoyed and loved his grand dogs, Edgar, Fitzgerald and Levi. James worked as a dispatcher for J.L. Hudson’s in downtown Detroit for over 25 years. He enjoyed cooking and especially loved woodworking and carpentry. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved