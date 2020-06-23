James M. Nelson, Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age 66. Formerly of Warren, MI. Beloved father of Taryn (Josef)Kotermanski, Carrie Nelson and Jana (fiancée David Warren) Nelson. Cherished grandfather of Presley Kotermanski. Dear son of the late Melvin and Hazel Nelson. Dear brother of Gail (Mike) Anderson. Mother of his children, Sarah Anderson and her husband Scott Anderson. He also enjoyed and loved his grand dogs, Edgar, Fitzgerald and Levi. James worked as a dispatcher for J.L. Hudson’s in downtown Detroit for over 25 years. He enjoyed cooking and especially loved woodworking and carpentry. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI.



