Malone, James, Sr. died suddenly on 01/29/19, leaving behind his beloved wife Ellen Malson and loving children, Cheryl (Jeff) Walper, James (Sue) Malone, Jr. Siblings Martha (Zigfreid) Hartung, George (Kathy) Malone, Deborah Malone, and the late Charles Malone. Step children Brandy (Doug) Saigh and Carrie (Brian) Oosterveen. Twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, family, friends and loved ones. He will be remembered for his kindness, laughter and quick wit. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 10, 2019
