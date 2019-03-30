|
|
Miller, James Clare of Dearborn, MI; Previous and long time resident of St. Clair Shores, MI; Born 12/04/27; Died 3/29/19 Cherished and beloved husband of 64 years of the late Violet C. Miller; Devoted father of Susan, Lori and Tim (Meg); Adored “Papa” of Michael (Ericka), Marcus, Marissa, Caitlin (Justin), Miles, Martin, Matthias, Mary Elizabeth, and “extra” granddaughter Brittany; Loving Pops of Jude and Harper; Dear brother of the late Donald Miller; Dear brother-in-law of Ronald Taepke, Judith Zado, and the late Dennis Taepke. Also survived by many much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Miller was a teacher and coach for 35 years at Fraser High School and was immensely proud of his many former students. Visitation on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3:00-8:00p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:00 a.m.) at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 26830 W Park St., Roseville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church. Raise a glass in his memory – Slainte!
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 2, 2019