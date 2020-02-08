|
James Patrick Fyn, Sr. passed away Friday, Feb, 7, 2020 at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren. He was born Oct. 6, 1929 in Springfield, IL. Mr. Fyn, an Army Veteran, earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Detroit. Prior to his retirement Mr. Fyn was a teacher/ counselor at Lakeshore High School from 1960 through 1994; in 1996 he came out of retirement and worked at Bishop Gallagher High School as a Counselor until he retired again 2005. He was an active member of St. Athanasius/St. Pio parish where he was a member of the Choir for over 40 yrs and served in numerous other capacities. Mr. Fyn was a proud member of the John F Kennedy Council, Knights of Columbus. Mr. is the devoted husband of Kathy (Weber) Fyn for 52 yrs. Loving father of Suzanne (Michael) Burkell, James, Christopher, Mark and Amy (Erich Drescher) Fyn; grandchildren Timothy, Ryan and Rowan; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents James W, and Catherine (nee Cronin) Fynn, sisters Nora Carr and Genevieve Naughton. Visitation is Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home; 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp., MI. 48035. K of C Rosary at 7pm with Military Honors to follow. Additional visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church, 18720 E, Thirteen Mi. Rd., Roseville. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be addressed to: The Capuchins; 1820 Mt. Elliott St; Detroit, MI. 48207 OR UNBOUND 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS. 66103. Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneral.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 9, 2020