James Platt departed this life on September 6, 2020. He was a resident of Mount Clemens, Michigan. Services are Saturday, September 19, 2020. Family Hour will begin at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral to following at 10:00 a.m. at United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St., Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. (586) 463-8800.



