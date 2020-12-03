James Henry Prough, 88, of Shelby Twp, November 27, 2020. James was a speech and language pathologist with Utica Community Schools for 30 years and served as a Utica councilman for 16 years. James was also Vice President of the Utica Education Association and a member of both the Utica Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and belonged to the American Legion here at home. Beloved husband of Jean (née Weller). Loving father of Timothy (Janet), Dennis (Deanna), Lawrence (Anne), Richard, Kathleen, and Robert (Denise). Proud grandfather of Samantha, Daniel, Beth, Danielle, Mary, Jake, and Josh; and great-grandfather of Caleb, Aaron, and Cloe. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church once social distancing restrictions permit. Please share a memory with his family at



