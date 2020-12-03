1/1
James Prough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Henry Prough, 88, of Shelby Twp, November 27, 2020. James was a speech and language pathologist with Utica Community Schools for 30 years and served as a Utica councilman for 16 years. James was also Vice President of the Utica Education Association and a member of both the Utica Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and belonged to the American Legion here at home. Beloved husband of Jean (née Weller). Loving father of Timothy (Janet), Dennis (Deanna), Lawrence (Anne), Richard, Kathleen, and Robert (Denise). Proud grandfather of Samantha, Daniel, Beth, Danielle, Mary, Jake, and Josh; and great-grandfather of Caleb, Aaron, and Cloe. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church once social distancing restrictions permit. Please share a memory with his family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved