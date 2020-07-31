James Richard Housey Sr., 87, of Johannesburg, passed away at home, Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1933, in St. Clair Shores. Jim served on the St. Clair Shores Police Department for almost 30 years. He knew the importance of gun safety and was a firearms instructor in Macomb County. He was active in hunter safety programs and provided CPL classes for the National Rifle Association. He was a life member of the Shorewood Kiwanis Club in St. Clair Shores. Jim moved to Johannesburg in 2001. He soon became the Commander of the Lewiston American Legion-Post 198. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Joseph. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; 4 children, Susan, Mary, Jim Jr, and Elizabeth; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. Friends may post condolences at www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com