1/1
James Richard Housey Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Richard Housey Sr., 87, of Johannesburg, passed away at home, Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1933, in St. Clair Shores. Jim served on the St. Clair Shores Police Department for almost 30 years. He knew the importance of gun safety and was a firearms instructor in Macomb County. He was active in hunter safety programs and provided CPL classes for the National Rifle Association. He was a life member of the Shorewood Kiwanis Club in St. Clair Shores. Jim moved to Johannesburg in 2001. He soon became the Commander of the Lewiston American Legion-Post 198. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Joseph. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; 4 children, Susan, Mary, Jim Jr, and Elizabeth; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. Friends may post condolences at www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved