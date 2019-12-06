|
Musser, James S., age 84, a United States Veteran of the Army, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019. James retired after 37 years in the IBEW 58. Beloved husband of Mary Ann. Loving father of Laura (William) Mahler, Beverly (the late Norm) Moore, Denise Terrell, James (Maria) Musser, Jr., and Susan (Robert) Sandoffsky. Caring grandfather of 12. And, cherished great-grandfather of 3. Predeceased by daugher Janet and brother Martin Musser, Jr. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10 a.m. at St Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Charter Twp., MI 48315, with Msgr. John Kasza presiding. Interment Saint Roch Cemetery, Caseville, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019