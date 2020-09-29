James “Jim” Shepherd died September 26, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer. Jim owned and operated Shepherd Sales & Service, formerly Shepherd Lincoln Mercury, in Richmond. Visit and share memories Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Mallia will officiate. Burial will be in Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”.For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com