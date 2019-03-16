|
age 95, March 15, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Hutchison). Dearest father of Ken (Jan), Mary (Jim) Cugliari, Tom (Donna), Donna (Blair) Svendsen the late Jim (Pam) and the late Raymond. Proud grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 20 and great great grandfather of 2. Army Veteran of WWII and recipient of a Purple Heart. Visitation Sun. 2-8pm and Mon. 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Donations to the are appreciated. Interment White Chapel.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019