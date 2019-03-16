The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
James T. Potter Obituary
age 95, March 15, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Hutchison). Dearest father of Ken (Jan), Mary (Jim) Cugliari, Tom (Donna), Donna (Blair) Svendsen the late Jim (Pam) and the late Raymond. Proud grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 20 and great great grandfather of 2. Army Veteran of WWII and recipient of a Purple Heart. Visitation Sun. 2-8pm and Mon. 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Donations to the are appreciated. Interment White Chapel.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019
