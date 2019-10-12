|
|
Jane P. Carter (Karpinski) age 93, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Beloved aunt of Lisa Masters, Leslie (David) Backus and Mark (Julie) Masters; loving great aunt of Kevin, Ryan, Lilly, Blake, Maxima, Gabrielle and Cooper. Jane is predeceased by her siblings Stanley and Genevieve and parents Stephen and Sabina. Jane retired from General Motors Corp. after 30 years from the patent section. Jane was a loving person and a devoted Catholic who was very involved with her church, St. Paul of Tarsus. Jane truly enjoyed her life and loved spending time with her family and friends. She continued to learn new skills throughout her life such as taking computer classes and found a passion for drama later in life. She loved to travel, attend book club and play cards with her friends.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019