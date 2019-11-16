The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Jane Louise Drzazdzynski

Drzazdzynski, Jane Louise, age 88 of Chesterfield, passed away November 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Ollie, dear Mother of the late Carol Ann (Daniel) O’hara, Christine (Edward) Glowniak and Cathy Jane (John) Brehmer. Sister of the late Alexander Niewinski. Funeral Service, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:30 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials in Jane’s name may be made to the Macomb County Humane Society. Online guest book:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 17, 2019
