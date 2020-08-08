1/1
Jane T. Murray
Jane T. Murray, 89 years young, was born on July 19, 1931. She passed away on August 6, 2020. Jane was a resident of Clinton Twp for 20 years and was a member of St. Paul of Tarsus. Mother of 7. She was widowed in her forties and earned a Bachelor's Degree and retired from Wayne County Labor Relations. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Mary (Jim) Konen, Joe Murray, John (Angie) Murray, Janet Haskins, Tom (Melissa) Murray, predeceased by James Murray and David Murray. Cherished grandmother of Geoffrey (Kristina) Konen, Roseanne Murray, Jenni (Tim) Bozell, Kyle (Lena) Murray, Joe Murray, Jacquelyn Haskins, Katelyn Haskins and Kristine Haskins. Dearest grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 9. Loving sister of Edna DeFauw and David Goemaere. Limited visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13th from 11am until 4pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 43300 Garfield Rd. Clinton Twp. Per Covid-19 mandates, only 10 people will be allowed in at one time and face masks are required. Rosary 4pm and will be held outside, social distancing and masks will be required (please feel free to bring lawn chairs if attending). Memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 14th at 12pm at St. Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Twp. MI. Face masks are required at church. Remembrances may be made in honor of Jane T. Murray to The Salvation Army, 55 Church St., Mt. Clemens, MI 48043. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verhyeden Inc. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
