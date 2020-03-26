|
Janet A. Kudla, age 85, of Roseville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred Kudla; loving mother of David Kudla, Karen (Dan) Scaramuzzino, Kathy (Paul) Zmudczynski, and Allen (Mary) Kudla; cherished grandmother of Kristen, Emily, Vincent, Annie, Joe, Adam, Jillian, Brenden, and Steven; dear great-grandmother of Dylan, Rylie, and Braxton; and twin sister of Joan Kish. A memorial mass and luncheon will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 29, 2020