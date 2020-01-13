|
|
Janet A. Miller, age 89, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1930 in Johnstown, PA. Janet is the beloved wife of the late Lloyd Miller. She is the loving mom to Gregory (Laurel) Hemmen, Sandra (Mike) Dutrieux, Jill (Otto) Jedrzejewski, and the late Geoffrey Hemmen. She is also the cherished grandma of 6 and great grandma of 9. She is the dear sister to Richard (Rose) Tasker. Special thanks to all who helped her, especially Hospice of Michigan and Our Place. Family will receive friends on Friday January 17, 2020, from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm family sharing, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass at St. Margaret’s of Scotland Church, St. Clair Shores, in the Spring. Details forthcoming.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 16, 2020