Passed away peacefully, in his home on June 20th, in Clinton Township Michigan at the age of 55. He was born to Byron Hihnala and Nancy Lee. He worked for Fettes manufacturing for 8 years as a CNC operator. He deeply adored his wife Debbie and five children and will be greatly missed by many friends and family.



