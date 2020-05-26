Jay Dunn
Jay William Dunn, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. Jay is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Michael (LeeAnne) Dunn, Karen (John) Watt, Tammy (Rich) Hanton and Randy (Jessica) Dunn; grandchildren, Kelly (Aleks) Stamatelpoulos, Sean (Katie) Dunn, Shannon Watt, J.T. Watt, Gillian Hanton, Glen Hanton, Josh Tucker, and Charlotte Dunn; and great-grandchildren, Emily Stamatelpoulos and Lewis Stamatelpoulos. Jay is predeceased by 3 brothers, Duane, Elden, and Kenneth; sister, Joann; and his parents. Visitation is on June 1st from 9:30-10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb. The Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. at the church. Private entombment will take place for the immediately family. If you are planning to attend the Funeral Mass, please know that the church will be enforcing social distancing and wearing a mask. The Mass will be available live on the Hauss-Modetz Facebook page.

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
