CYGAN, Jean. February 6, 2020. Age 85. Predeceased by her parents Walter (Mary) and her late brother Walter M. Cygan Jr. Beloved Aunt of David (Kelly) Cygan, and Julie (Brian) Papagni. Cherished Aunt to David, the late Josh, Elise, Amanda, Dominic, Anthony, and Bryan. Jean had a love for dogs especially her Corky. Instate Monday 9:30 until time of 10am Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank Road. In Lieu of Flowers donations to Paws with a Cause are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 8, 2020