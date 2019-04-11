Home

St Peters Catholic Church
95 Market St
Mt Clemens, MI 48043
DeFrancis, Jean passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Garden City to the late Raymond and Stella Martinez on August 30, 1936. Jean worked at Michigan Bell, then stayed home and raised her three children, then went back to work at Mount Clemens Public Schools working with a crew of people making 2,000 lunches a day. Jean was a devoted family woman and thoroughly enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. She also enjoyed playing cards and Words with Friends on her tablet, winning most games until her last days. Jean was preceded in death by Justin, her husband of 42 years. She is survived by her three children, David (Marie Jo), Lisa DiMaggio (Angelo), Diane Munn (Brian), six grandchildren, Andrea Dalman (Caleb), Justin (Alissa), Ashley Bishop (Austin), Michael, Amanda and Adam, and three great granddaughters, Ozella, Sadie, and Amelia. A mass will be held for Jean on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market St, Mount Clemens. The family will be receiving visitors beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 14, 2019
