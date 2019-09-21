|
|
Jeanette (Figlan) Franks born January 8, 1935, of New Baltimore passed away September 20, 2019. “Jan” is survived by her husband Ralph, children Ken (Annie) Figlan, Tom (Sheri) Figlan, Marilyn (Jim) Rickel, and Genine (Rick) Hodges, step-children Jason Franks and Kari Franks, and sisters Jean (Goerlich) Horn and Myrna Ricoldson. Predeceased by her first husband Edward Figlan, son Mike Figlan and step daughter Amy Abbott. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Once her children went to school, Jan was employed as a waitress and then later started working for Anchor Bay Schools in the Food Service Department, where she retired after 20 years. She shared a special bond with her twin sister Jean and loved spending time with her. In her spare time she loved to cook, crochet, play euchre at various churches and community organizations, and could always be spotted cashing in her winnings at MGM Casino. Visitation 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 22, 2019