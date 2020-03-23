|
|
Cionka, Jeanette Marie – age 66 of Warren, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Katherine (Brian) Loos, Eric and Michael Cionka. Cherished sister of Ron (Julia) Kulesza. Devoted sister-in-law of Andrew Cionka. Adored aunt of Ryan and Angela Cionka, and Joel (Minyoung) Kulesza. Dear grandmother of Selena Loos. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile Road) in Warren. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 24, 2020