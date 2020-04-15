Home

Jeannie E. Collis age 48 of Warren, died on April 10,2020. Beloved daughter of David and Margaret Collis. Sister of David (Linda), Jonathon (Theresa) and Timothy (Angel) Collis. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also survived by 2 nephews and 1 niece. Jeannie graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1990. She loved music and enjoyed singing. Memorials to Gilda's Club of Royal Oak of which she was a member. Burial was at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or to share a message.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 16, 2020
